Rasika Dugal shares pics from 'suitable times' on 'A Suitable Boy' set

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the cast and crew. The show was shot before Covid and Rasika called those "suitable times".

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Rasika Dugal has shared throwback pictures from the shoot of Mira Nair's web series "A Suitable Boy", which had dropped digitally last year.

"In suitable times! #Throwback The most suitable on-screen and off-screen people. Miss you all! Photobombing skills being suitably tested by @namitdas @shahanagoswami. @sharavarideshpande only one photobomber understands the other @pagliji @tanyamaniktala @mikhail.sen @danesh.razvi @aamirbashir @gomberv @therealvivaanshah @mahirakakkar @samiazehra #ASuitableBoy #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #WorkFamily #BehindTheScenes #BTS," she wrote.

Rasika, known to pick meaningful characters, essayed the role of Savita Kapoor in the series. She has a special appearance in the just-released sci-fi comedy web series "OK Computer".

Lately, Rasika has been applauded for her roles in the series "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur".

--IANS

