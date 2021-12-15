Rasika Dugal: 'Spike' came with opportunity for me to learn something new

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Rasika Dugal is leading the cast of the tentatively titled series "Spike", a Hindi-language sports drama.

She says it came with the opportunity for her to learn something new and she jumped at it.

Rasika said: "I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas. Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep.