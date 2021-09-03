Rasika says she finds the short film format challenging

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) After several rounds of international festivals, 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh', a short film starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal, is being screened at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival, which concludes on September 5.

Talking about the film, Rasika said, "I've always found the medium of short films interestingly challenging. To be able to tell a story in a short time requires cinematic acumen and a strong sense of detail. As an actor, I thrive on those tiny details which don't attract attention to themselves and might even seem inconsequential but go a long way in creating the world of the story. Kaushal has told a riveting story in a beautifully gentle way. This is a special film for me as it gave me the opportunity to act alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII. So, I got to be a student again!"