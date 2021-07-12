Rathnakumar: 'Vikram' will be 200% a Lokesh Kanagaraj's film!

In the promotional interviews of Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had said that he has only used 50% of his style of filmmaking in the film and allocated another 50% to please Vijay's fans.
Now, Rathnakumar, one of the dialogue writers of Master is also working on the dialogues of Lokesh Kanagraj's next Vikram.
In his tweet, Rathnakumar has said that Vikram will be 200% Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Rathnakumar is also the director of Meyadhaa Maan and Aadai. Rathna's next is likely to be with Santhanam. The director said that an official announcement on his next will be out in a few days.