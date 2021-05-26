Rati Pandey motivates fans to 'heal and transform'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Rati Pandey posted a motivating message for fans on Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote about how they must use this time to heal themselves.

The actress posted a series of pictures gazing up at the sky. She looked comfortable in pyjamas and a sleeveless top, with a mug in her hands. She wrote about how "every day is a new day" for her and how everyone must "heal and transform" themselves during this time.