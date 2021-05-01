Rati Pandey shares unseen footage of Shaadi Mubarak, is eager to be back in action

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Rati Pandey took to social media to share unseen footage of her show "Shaadi Mubarak".

In the video, Rati and actor Manav Gohil can be seen shooting a dance sequence for the show. She wrote about how she is "waiting eagerly" to get back on the sets.

"Waiting eagerly to be back in action @starplus @shashisumeetproductions @manavgohil #shaadimubarak #keerti #unseenfootage #thistooshallpass #majormissing," she posted.