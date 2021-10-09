Rave party case: NCB raids Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Continuing its swoop on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2, officials said here on Saturday.

The raids which started early on Saturday in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri's alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.