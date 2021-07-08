Raveena posts pics of rescued animals: 'My house has become like Dr Dolittle's home'

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a series of pictures of animals she has rescued, including a kitten, owl, monkey, parakeet, and bat.

"Rescuing these animal babies is a regular thing at Neelaya, my house has become like dr dolittle's home , 3 owls, one monkey, a baby bat, numerous pigeons,parakeet, kittens actually turn up right at our address to be rescued, the owls flew in, the monkey turned up on our tree, with his collar and leash dangling obviously someone had illegally kept him captive and he broke away, escaped and turned up on our doorstep, and the baby bat fell flat outa a nest on our terrace. All successfully rehabilitated. Thanks to friends at @petaindia. The owls were flown out at night, monkey at forested rescue shelter, and the baby bat, the rest got all good adoptive homes." wrote Raveena on her Instagram.