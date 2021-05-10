Raveena Ravi to share screen space with Vishal!

Popular dubbing artist Raveena Ravi has dubbed for many actresses including Samantha, Amy Jackson, Kajal Aggarwal, and Amala Paul in Tamil. She had also played the lead role in a few films including Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Kavaluthurai Ungal Nanban.

The latest update we hear is that Raveena Ravi is all set to play an important role in Vishal's new film with newcomer Thu. Pa.Saravanan. Raveena's role is said to be pivotal that the makers have asked twenty-day call sheet from her.

Dimple Hayathi who had acted in films like Devi 2 and the Telugu film Khiladi with Ravi Teja has been paired opposite Vishal in the yet-untitled film.

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the biggie, and Balsubramaniem cranks the camera.