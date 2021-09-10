Raveena reveals why seeing Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty will make her laugh

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has said that she will start laughing on meeting her 'Dilwale' co-stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty the next time and also explained why she cannot face them!

The actress revealed this on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

Raveena will be seen appearing as a special guest on the television show this weekend. During the shoot, Mubeen Saudagar (as Ajay Devgn), Gaurav Dubey (as Suniel Shetty) and Chitrashi Rawat's (as Raveena Tandon) spoof act on the 1994 hit film 'Dilwale' led to a candid confession from Raveena.