Raveena Tandon: Have always enjoyed doing movies from South

"KGF 2", which stars Kannada actor Yash in the lead, will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Raveena has earlier been part of the Tamil film "Sadhu" (1994) and the Telugu film "Akasa Veedhilo" (2001) among others, and she talks about her love for pan-India films.

"I have always enjoyed movies from South and enjoyed doing them. I love doing cinema from other states too. I do think that the South has always been very rich, technically as well as content wise and I have always enjoyed doing my Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films," she tells IANS.