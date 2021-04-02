Raveena Tandon: Highest jump in Covid cases in India, let's be careful

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday reacted to the news that India has reported the highest jump in Covid-19 positive cases since October last year. She urged everyone to be careful.

Raveena shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.