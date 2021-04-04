Raveena Tandon misses 90s shoot, says 'now everyone has vanity vans'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is missing the 90s shooting style when the entire unit used to travel together in a bus like one family. Raveena said that these days everyone has their own vanity vans.

Raveena shared throwback photographs from the sets of her 1993 film "Kshatriya" and 1994 film "Imtihaan" on Instagram with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and late choreographer Saroj Khan.