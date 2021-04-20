Raveena Tandon: Nowhere to go, nothing to do

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon Thadani struck a pose for the camera on Tuesday at home, because she has nowhere to go and nothing to do amidst lockdown.

In the Instagram picture, Raveena wears a white kurta, silver jhumkas and basic make-up.

"Hot summer afternoons, and nowhere to go and nothing to do ... so #strikeapose," she wrote as caption.