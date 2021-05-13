Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note on mother's birthday

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon penned a note on the occasion of her mother Veena's birthday on Thursday, and shared it with fans on social media.

Raveena posted a string of throwback pictures of her mother on Instagram, besides a few where she poses alongside her mother.

"You've given me your best, but I still will never surpass the beauty That you are (heart and love emoji), inward and out.. you made me and gave me all, I love you mom! Happy birthday! #veenatandon #13thMay2021," Raveena wrote alongside the images.