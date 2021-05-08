Raveena Tandon posts throwback still from 'Daman'

The actress posted a picture on Instagram from the film. In the image, she is seen all dressed up as a bride.

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Kalpana Lajmi's 2001 film "Daman" won Raveena Tandon the National Award as Best Actress. Raveena went down memory lane on Saturday reminiscing about the film Daman on social media.

"#throwback #daman. circa- 2000," she wrote as caption.

"Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence" released on May 4, 2001. The film also features Sayaji Shinde, Sanjay Suri and Raima Sen.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut in the series "Aranyak", which casts her as a cop. While she hasn't given out details of her role, the series is touted as a gritty drama about two cops solving a crime.

The actress will also be seen in the multilingual film "KGF: Chapter 2", which brings back Kannada star Yash as Rocky.

