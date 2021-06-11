Ravi Bhatia: I play the guitar as a form of mindful escapism

"I see playing the guitar as a form of mindful escapism, a way to create space between me and my mind. Guitar-playing is beneficial to your overall well-being and mental health in other ways, too, including helping one to develop a greater sense of personal achievement," the actor tells IANS.

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is currently seen in the series "Shukla The Tiger", says lockdown has given him a chance to reconnect with his passion for music. He says music helps him unwind like nothing else.

Ravi says with time he couldn't manage his schedule and had to step away from his passion for music for a while.

"Since childhood, I used to love posing with Guitar. During my teenage years, it became a trend among friends to have jam sessions and play the guitar. That is when I learnt to play the guitar," he recalls.

He adds: "But with professional commitments and a busy schedule I lost my interest. Now, we are mostly free during lockdown. I am practicing it daily for an hour. I am thoroughly enjoying it."

The actor, known for featuring in television shows like "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Ishq Subhan Allah", will next be seen in upcoming series "Margaon: The Closed File" which also stars Zeenat Aman.

