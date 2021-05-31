Ravi Bhatia is glad to resume shooting

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is currently seen in the web series "Shukla The Tiger", is glad to resume shooting for upcoming short film, "Future Fight".

"I'm glad to be back on shoots. It feels so good to again be in the environment I love the most. Of course, we are all keeping safety and hygiene our priority, but to be able to experience the magic of shooting again, feels so good," he said.