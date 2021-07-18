Ravi Bhatia: Monsoon makes acting easy, more realistic

"Monsoon awakens the artist inside you and lets you perform with lots of energy. I henceforth enjoy shooting during this time. As the monsoon makes acting easy and more realistic. Even if you work extra, you don't feel tired at all," Ravi tells IANS.

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is currently seen as the protagonist in series, "Shukla the Tiger", is gearing up for the release of his next series, "Margaon: The Closed File". He feels that monsoon is a great time for artists.

The season of rain also makes the foodie in Ravi crave for good food.

"Monsoon is one of my favourite seasons, it is the time when your heart and brain start feeling good. When it's raining heavily outside, your heart definitely wants just two things, one is romance and the other is delicious, mouth-watering food. I'm a big foodie. So even if I'm shooting I make sure to arrange snacks for myself and people around me," he says.

Ravi is known for featuring in television shows like "Jodha Akbar", "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Ishq Subhan Allah".

--IANS

ym/dpb