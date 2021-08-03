Ravi Bhatia: Overwhelmed to be compared with Amitabh, Shahrukh's 'Don' films

"I'm really overwhelmed to have received compliments that people loved my series and also referred to it as a sequel of blockbuster movie 'Don' starring Amitabh sir and the remake with Shahrukh Khan sir. My fans also call me a 'Don'. And with all the love I get motivated to do more great things," Ravi said.

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia who plays a don in web series 'Shukla the Tiger' is overwhelmed on being compared with superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan's 'Don' movies.

Ask him if he took inspiration from the Bollywood biggies for his performance. He reveals, "I have enjoyed watching this movie many times. The songs and music are among my favourites. But I didn't try to copy it at all. Though of course for any young actor no doubt there is a lot to learn from them."

The actor who is known for serials like "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Ishq Subhan Allah" is looking forward to the release of his next web series "Margaon: The Closed File", also featuring veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

He will also be seen in a lead role in the upcoming Bollywood film "The Conversation" and a couple of web series like "Char ka Punchnama" and "Hastinapur".

--IANS

ila/kr