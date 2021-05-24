Ravi Bhatia: Pandemic has made it tougher to get roles

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia, who has worked in television shows such as "Jodha Akbar", "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Ishq Subhan Allah", says the pandemic has made it tough to get roles.

Talking to IANS about the challenges actors are facing because of Covid-19, Ravi says: "If we talk about auditions, we can give many auditions daily but getting the role is the big question. In normal days it was a tough job and now the pandemic has made it tougher."