Ravi Bhatia shoots with his favourite Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Ravi Bhatia is all set to share screen space with Zeenat Aman in the upcoming series "Margaon: The Closed File". He says shooting with the veteran actress was a dream-come-true for him.

"I'm a big fan of Zeenat ma'am. I have loved her songs like 'Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko' and 'Aap jaisa koi' among many others. I have loved watching her movies. She is diva. Shooting with her was a dream-come-true for me," Ravi said.