Ravi Dubey tests Covid-19 negative, shares photo

Earlier this month, Ravi had issued a statement on social media informing that he had contracted the virus.

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Television actor and producer Ravi Dubey has tested negative for Covid-19. Ravi took to social media to share the news with fans and followers on Thursday.

"Hi guys just got my report it's positive. Would advise anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and I am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all," he had written.

On the work front, Ravi and his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, turned producers with the daily soap "Udaariyaan", which started airing earlier this year.

The show is inspired from the Punjabi film "Surkhi Bindi" and features Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the lead.

