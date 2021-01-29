Ravi K Chandran’s Bhramam begins in Kochi

The shooting of Bhramam, directed by ace cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, has started in Kochi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas and Unni Mukundan play the lead in Bhramam.

The pictures from the movie’s pooja ceremony has been shared by Prithviraj.

There are pictures of Prithviraj in the social media, travelling behind a bike and this has many confirming that Bhramam is actually the remake of the brilliant Bollywood thriller Andhadhun.