Ravi Kishan opens up on his character in 'The Whistleblower'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor and Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan talks about his negative role in the web series 'The Whistleblower' and his journey as an actor on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He also reveals why he was okay to play the villain in the series.

He says: "The first time I was shocked. Why me? Why pick me? So Manoj Pillai, our director, explained to me that the character is very gracious and only you can pull it off. The character is suave, he has a palatial house, and he has a story of his own. Then I felt that I have done a variety of characters, I mean countless movies, I have done 630 movies till now."