Ravi Teja, Balakrishna come together for chirpy chat on 'Unstoppable with NBK'

The next star to be seen on 'Unstoppable' is Telugu actor Ravi Teja. Ending the rumours about Ravi Teja and Balakrishna's old rift, the duo is to be seen on the talk show in the coming weeks.

With celebrity guests like Nani, Mahesh Babu, and director S.S. Rajamouli, the talk show marks a hit for 'Akhanda' star Balakrishna.

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja will appear on Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK'.

'Krack' director Gopichand Mallineni is to accompany Ravi Teja on the show. As Gopichand is to direct Balakrishna for their upcoming movie, Balakrishna seems to have developed a good rapport with the filmmaker.

Hence, Balakrishna was able to bring Gopichand, via whom he also contacted Ravi Teja to share his time on 'Unstoppable'.

"#UnstoppableWithNBK is getting a MASS makeover. The God of Masses #NandamuriBalakrishna is joined by our Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and director @megopichand. Let's get KRACKed. Episode 6 premieres December 24," shared the show's team, along with the pictures.

The episode will premiere on December 24.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Gopichand Mallineni's 'Krack', while he is busy with a handful of movies in the making.

