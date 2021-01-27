Ravi Teja demands Rs 16 Cr now

After the success of ‘Krack’, Ravi Teja has increased his remuneration. Until now, he was taking home the paycheck of Rs 10 to 12 Crore.

Ravi Teja has increased it to Rs 14 crore plus GST. That comes close to Rs 16 crore.

Ravi Teja argues that his films are bringing non-theatrical revenue in the range of Rs 26 to Rs 28 crore. After ‘Krack’, the theatrical business is also turning out to be attractive.