Ravi Teja hits 'action mode' in Italy

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen performing a bike stunt on the streets of Milan. He is dressed in an all black suit. The picture seems to be from a bike chase sequence

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Telugu superstar Ravi Teja is busy shooting action stunts in Italy, for his next film "Khiladi".

"Action mode on.!!#khilad,i" he wrote as the caption.

"Khiladi" is an action comedy film written and directed by Ramesh Varma. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi.

Ravi Teja's latest film "Krack" was one of the first releases on big screen after cinemas opened. The Telugu action film co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruti Haasan opened in January and went on to become a hit.

