Ravi Teja-starrer 'Ramarao On Duty' to release on March 25

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja's upcoming action thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' will hit the big screen on March 25, 2022.

'Ramarao On Duty' is directed by debutant filmmaker Sarath Mandava. The makers have announced the release date of the movie, along with a poster.

The makers also unveiled a fun poster from the movie, featuring Ravi Teja. With a huge crowd and policemen in the background, Ravi Teja is seen in a perky avatar, in the poster which was released on Monday.