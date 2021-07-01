Ravi Teja starts shooting for 68th film

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja started shooting for his 68th film on Thursday, and shared a glimpse of the film's poster on Instagram.

The poster showcases Ravi, whose back is towards the camera, sitting on a chair typing a letter on a typewriter.

"And it begins…," Ravi Teja, who enjoys the moniker of "Mass Maharaja", captioned the image.