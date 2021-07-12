Ravi Teja unveils his first look in 'Ramarao On Duty'

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja on Monday released his first look in the upcoming film "Ramarao On Duty".

Earlier two pre-looks were released from the film, which is Ravi's 68th film. However, this is the first time that Ravi's character has been shown.

Ravi took to Instagram to reveal his look and captioned it as: "Here's the first look. #ramaraoonduty."