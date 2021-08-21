Ravi Teja wishes 'Khiladi' co-star Dimple with new poster

Ravi took to social media where he shared a new poster of the upcoming film, which had "Happy birthday to Dimple Hayathi" written on it.

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday sent birthday greetings to his co-star Dimple Hayathi, with whom he will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Khiladi".

The film's director Ramesh Varma also wished Dimple on Twitter, saying: "Happy Birthday Gorgeous @DimpleHayathi, You've brought extra energy to #Khiladi & I wish you a lot of success in your career."

The filmmaker also shared that the film's first track will be released on Sunday.

"Khiladi" will see Ravi play a cop, doing some high octane action.

The details of the film's theatrical release have not been shared yet.

--IANS

