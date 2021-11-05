Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release in Tamil!

Telugu cinema's Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's 70s period drama titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is based on real incidents of a notorious and bold thief of South India. Besides the Telugu version, the film will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film's director Vamsee is said to have penned the script for more than three years. Abhishek Agarwal is producing this magnum opus under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Tej Narayan Agarwal is the presenter of the film.