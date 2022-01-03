Ravii Dubey credits 'Matsya Kaand' for changing his career trajectory

The actor said, "'Matsya Kaand' has truly changed the trajectory of my career. It challenged me as an actor and made me align physically mentally and spiritually with this craft like never before. Matsya came with a lot of makeovers, physical transformation and an emotional quotient like no other character I have played so far."

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Ravii Dubey, whose web show 'Matsya Kaand' has garnered positive response, holds his character of Matsya very close to his heart for it has opened up new avenues for him thereby changing the course of his career as an actor.

Defining the journey of the show, he said, "It required a lot of hardwork and throughout the process, my director Ajay Bhuyan, producer Deepak Dhar (Banijay Asia) and Team MX asserted that we were on the brink of cracking something big."

The show produced by Banijay Asia for MX Player, recently clocked 100 million views on streaming platform MX Player, elated with the response to the show, Ravii shared, "Receiving positive reviews of the show affirmed that all the hard work we've put in as a team has paid off. However when the show crossed 100 million views on MX Player, I was speechless. To be honest, I couldn't have asked for a better end to this year."

Talking about the success of the show, Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said, "We are amidst a content revolution where we are witnessing refreshing, experimental content taking the front seat with the audience all over the world."

He added, "A show like 'Matsya Kaand', which centers on an atypical conman, charming his way through the heists created such a hype among the metro cities as well as the rural corner of the nation that crossed 100 million views really fuels our belief in investing in such unconventional stories."

"At Banijay Asia, we thrive on presenting narratives that resonate with the cultural milieu and we look forward to following the same route with accelerated zeal and efforts in our forthcoming presentations," he concluded.

