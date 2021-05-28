Ravindar Chandrasekaran: 'Lift' is Tamil cinema's 'Evil Dead'

Kavin of Bigg Boss fame is eagerly waiting for his next film as a hero titled Lift. Directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, Amritha Iyer of Bigil fame plays Kavin's pair in Lift . Recently, Sivakarthikeyan crooned a song for the film and it has become popular on YouTube.

From the first look poster, audiences guessed that the film is all about two individuals who are stuck in a lift. There were rumors that Lift will not be releasing in theaters and the film's distributor Ravindar Chandrasekaran is planning to sell the Kavin starrer to an OTT platform.

But in an interview, Ravindar said that he will wait till June 20 to evaluate the situation and take a final call. The producer also said that Lift will be Tamil cinema's Evil Dead and it's a pakka theatrical film.