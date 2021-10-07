  1. Sify.com
  4. Ray J, Princess Love file for divorce

Last Updated: Thu, Oct 7th, 2021, 12:15:02hrs
Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Celebrity couple Ray J and Princess Love has filed for divorce once again.

According to People magazine, singer Ray J filed for divorce from Love in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
The pair, who tied the knot in 2016, are parents to two children -- son Epik Ray and daughter Melody Love.
Ray J is currently battling pneumonia in a hospital.
"(The doctors) wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him," Ray's manager David Weintraub informed, adding that Ray J underwent "multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them."
Throughout their five years of marriage, Ray J and Love have experienced many ups and downs. This is the third time that they are filing for a divorce. (ANI)

