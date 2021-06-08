'Ray' trailer: Netflix's anthology promises a modern rendition of Satyajit Ray's timeless tales

The trailer looks promising, taking viewers on a thrilling ride of the modern re-telling of four classics, which is filled with some gripping stories and intriguing characters.The viewers get a glimpse of all the actors -- Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon, who are shouldering each story based on 'ego, revenge, envy and betrayal'.The powerful trailer begins with a voice-over stating that mankind is no less than God as it too gives birth and creates another human. The audience is then introduced to Ipsit Nair (Fazal), a man who is said to have the memory of a computer.Next up is Harshvardhan's superstar who encounters a God woman and is amazed at her popularity.Manoj, basking in the success of 'The Family Man 2', plays Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer, who is on a journey to seek his lost fame.And finally, the viewers get a glimpse of Menon's character, who, despite of having a stable job, wants to create art as a makeup artist.The trailer, with a powerful background score, brilliantly sets the tone of the intriguing stories. All four characters' lives go for a toss, and the tales will depict their journey while exploring the multiple shades of the characters.The four stories titled 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa', 'Forget Me Not', 'Bahrupiya' and 'Spotlight' promise an engaging ride for the viewers.Towards the end, the voice-over warns that whenever a man believes himself to be God, he has a major downfall (Pehla insaan nhi hai, aur aakhri insaan bhi nahi hoga jo apne aapko bhagwan ya khuda samaj leta hai, aur muh ke bal girte hain).'Ray' has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. It also features Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic 'Feluda' series, Satyajit, along with being an ace filmmaker is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.'Ray' will premiere on Netflix on June 25 this year. Previously, the streamer has released anthologies such as 'Lust Stories', 'Ghost Stories', 'Pitta Kathalu' and most recently 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. (ANI)