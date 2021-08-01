Raymon Singh on leaving films: I was playing lead characters on TV

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Raymon Singh, who is part of popular shows such as 'Ye Teri Galiyan', 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', says commitment to television didn't allow her to pursue a career in Bollywood films.

"I stepped out from taking Bollywood projects as then I was playing lead characters on TV shows. And when you are busy shooting for television you almost need to be available most of the time to shoot with them," Raymon tells IANS.