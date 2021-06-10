RB Chowdhary responds to Vishal's allegation and police complaint 

On Wednesday, Vishal shocked everyone by saying that veteran producer RB Chowdhary refused to give back the cheque leaves, promissory notes, and bonds despite Vishal Film Factory clearing the loan amount they borrowed from him.

"It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai, he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police", tweeted Vishal.