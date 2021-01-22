RB Chowdhary to produce his 100th film with Vijay!

Chowdhary has said that Vijay is his company's lucky charm that the star had acted around six films so far for Super Good Films including Poove Unakaga, Love Today, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Shahjahan, Thiruppachi, and Jilla.

Veteran producer RB Chowdhary has revealed that he is planning to produce the prestigious 100th film of his production house Super Good Films with Thalapathy Vijay.

Among these six films, Poove Unakaga is the first bonafide blockbuster in Vijay's career and Thiruppachi promoted him as the mass action hero.

Sources say that Vijay has agreed to act in the 100th film of the production house as they have contributed to his growth in the various stages of his career.

Chowdhary also hinted that his production house might join hands with Vijay even before their 100th film.