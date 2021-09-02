RC15: Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj in trouble!

Sellamuthu, a former associate of Karthik Subbaraj has filed a complaint against him and director Shankar for lifting his story for their upcoming film with Ram Charan.

Sify.com had earlier reported that director Shankar has borrowed the story of Karthik Subbaraj for his upcoming film with Ram Charan. The latest update is that Sellamuthu has filed plagiarism charges against both of these directors. The South Indian Film Writer's Association is currently investigating this matter. Only after hearing both sides, the Association will announce its final verdict.