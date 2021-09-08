RC15 begins today: Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, and Chiranjeevi attends!

The makers have also unveiled a new poster of the film today with all the cast and crew in black suits.

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's biggie with South India's Showman man Shankar begins today in Hyderabad. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Bollywood's leading star Ranveer Singh and Megastar Chiranjeevi are the chief guests for the launch event.

Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair in the film, which also has Anjali, Jayaram, and Sunil in pivotal characters.

Tirru of Hey Ram fame cranks the camera for this biggie and Thaman is composing the music.

Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Shankar is planning to release the film by the second half of 2022.

Touted to be a political action entertainer, Ram Charan plays a dual role in the film.