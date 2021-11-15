RC15: Ram Charan and Kiara’s song shoot in RFC

He planned to begin the regular shoot of #RC15 with a song, but he later dropped the idea. He completed the first schedule with a lengthy action sequence in Pune. The second schedule begins this week in Ramoji Film City (RFC).

Director Shankar is known for his lavish songs. He is a true showman! Whether it is a Superstar starrer or a film with a newcomer, he never compromises on extravagantly filming songs.

A huge set has been created at RFC in Hyderabad for this. Thaman has composed the duet. Ram Charan and Kiara have been doing their rehearsals for the past couple of days. Kiara came down to Hyderabad to participate in the shoot.

Shankar is spending a bomb on this song, and it will be a visual spectacle. Jani Master is the choreographer.

Ram Charan and Kiara have earlier worked together in ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. The film is Dil Raju’s 50th production.

