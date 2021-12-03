'Reacher' starring Alan Ritchson to start streaming from Feb 4, 2022

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) The first season of the Alan Ritchson-starrer ‘Reacher is set to premiere on February 4, 2022, on Prime Video. The series is based on the novel 'Killing Floor' by British author Jim Grant, popularly known by his pen name, Lee Child.

It follows the life of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who enters civilian life with the barest of essentials, sans a phone, as he sets out to explore the country that he once served. As he arrives in the fictional small town of Margrave, Georgia (USA), he comes across a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years.