Record 4,319 fresh Covid cases in Gurugram, 9 deaths

The ocerall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 96,738, according to the daily bulletin issued by the health department.

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) Gurugram on Friday reported 4,319 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike recorded in the district so far, while nine deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 410, officials said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 20,760, including 19,667 patients under home isolation.

A total of 75,568 persons have been cured and discharged so far, including 1,690 on Friday.

The health department said that out of the 410 deaths recorded so far, 315 persons die due to comorbidities.

"We are registering more than 2,000 cases for the last few days. It is a matter of concern for us. We have increased testing but people need to follow the Covid instructions. Around 12,000 people are being tested in the district every day and more than 4 lakh people have been vaccinated in Gurugam," said Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram.

A Gurugram health department official said that a majority of Corona cases are coming from the containment zones where the situation remains precarious. The district now has 184 containment zones.

Meanwhile, the district administration disclosed that in Gurugram, the recovery rate is 78.19 per, while the mortality rate is 0.42 per cent.

--IANS

str/arm