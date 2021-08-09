Recovered cases outnumber positive cases in B'luru, K'taka

Statistics put out by the department of Health and Family Welfare stated, 1,186 new cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours and 1,776 persons were discharged in the same time span.

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) Recovered Covid cases outnumbered positive cases in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued by the health department on Monday.

New Covid deaths stood at 24. The positivity rate registered for the day was 0.89 per cent and case fatality rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

Positive cases numbered 296 while the recovered cases stood at 410. Only one death was reported in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

At least 19 children aged between 0 to 9 and 26 of 10 to 19 years of age tested positive. The active Covid rate stood at 0.68 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.03 per cent. Total active cases in Bengaluru Urban stood at 8,378.

A total of 79 apartments, 70 individual houses, 1 school, 8 hotels and PG hostels have been sealed down and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 160.

