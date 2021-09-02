'Red Notice' first teaser is action-packed roller coaster ride featuring star-studded performances

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): The first teaser of one of Hollywood's biggest action films 'Red Notice' starring bigwigs like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot was dropped on Thursday and it was packed with over-the-top action, paired along with plenty of jokes.



In the upcoming movie, Johnson plays a top-notch FBI agent, John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in the world's biggest criminals. His path to justice collides with two rival robbers mid-heist, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot). Ultimately, he is forced to work with Reynolds in order to capture Gadot.

Bursting with action, fights and explosions, the movie's almost 2-minute long teaser shows Johnson making a deal with Reynolds to help him find The Bishop and he'll in turn help Reynolds out of whatever international mess he's entangled in.

Reynolds brings his signature comedic skills into the film, throwing out jokes in high-stress situations. "Oh my God, read the room," Reynolds scolds Johnson as he is trying to arrest The Bishop, along with calling Johnson his work wife and sister wife.

'The Umbrella Academy' star Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos from 'Silicon Valley' are also members of this cast, however, their roles are yet to be disclosed.

As per Variety, the film was originally planned to release in theatres, but as with most recent films, production on 'Red Notice' was halted for some time due to the pandemic, until Netflix purchased the film from Universal in the summer of 2019. This movie will be the streamer's most expensive film to date, with a budget reportedly around USD 200 million.

'Red Notice' has been directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber of 'Skyscraper' and 'We're the Millers' fame. Set to release on Netflix on November 12, the movie has been produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn's Picture Co. and Thurber's Bad Version, Inc. (ANI)

