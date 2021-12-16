Reem Sameer Shaikh, Zain Imam to play leads in new show 'Fanaa- Tere Ishq Mein'

Reem will be portraying the character of Paakhi, an eternal optimist girl, running an event management company, while Zain, on the other hand, will be seen as a businessman and tech-genius, Agasthya.

Both the actors will be seen playing the leads in the show.

The actors have opened up about their roles in the daily soap and also on how the storyline is different from other serials.

Expressing her excitement at playing Paakhi, Reem said: "I can't express how thrilled I am to have landed the role of Pakhi! She is a sweet, happy-go-lucky girl who trusts everyone easily; little does she know what fate has in store for her. I'm honestly very nervous to be back on screen and feel even more responsible as I want to keep up the viewers expectations and double the entertainment for them."

Opening up on being cast as Agasthya, Zain added: "It always feels great on television, after a short gap I am reviving my television journey with 'Fanaa -Tere Ishq Mein' and there's nothing better I could have asked for. It is a new age romantic thriller and Agasthya's character will leave our audiences surprised."

'Fanaa- Tere Ishq Mein' will air soon on Colors.

--IANS

