Reena Aggarwal: You really need to work hard to please the audience today

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actress Reena Aggarwal feels that it's not easy to create content that resonates with the viewers today especially when there is a variety of content on different mediums.

Reena, who plays the role of lead character Ram's (played by Nakuul Mehta) girlfriend, Vedika, shares more on the same, saying: "Over the years, the audience has evolved which is why run-of-the-mill content doesn't work anymore on television. The makers really need to step over and above to please the audience today."