Regina and Nivetha's upcoming Korean thriller remake titled 'Saakini Dhaakini'

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas' upcoming Telugu action film has been titled 'Saakini Dhaakini'. Helmed by Sudheer Varma, the film is an official remake of Korean action-thriller 'Midnight Runners'.

The makers of the film announced the title on the occasion of actress Nivetha Thomas' birthday. It is reported that 'Saakini Daakini' has wrapped up shooting as it enters into the post-production phase. The makers are planning to release this investigative thriller before Sankranthi.